Trophies for 5th Larbert and 8th Falkirk in Boys' Brigade basketball competition

There was lots of friendly competition when Falkirk & District Battalion of the Boys' Brigade held their recent basketball competition.

Jill Buchanan
13 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 4:56pm

The event in Grangemouth High School was very well attended with 13 teams competing from six different companies.

The games were played in a very competitive spirit with 5th Larbert winning the junior competition and 8th Falkirk winning the senior competition.

A battalion spokesperson said: “Many thanks to Falkirk Fury for sponsoring the event and donating two trophies which were presented to the winning teams by Gilliam Thomson, secretary of Falkirk Fury.”

1. BB basketball

Competitors in the recent Falkirk & District Battalion of the Boys' Brigade basketball competition at Grangemouth High School. Also present was Gillian Thomson, secretary of Falkirk Fury, who sponsored the event and donated the trophies.

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. BB basketball

The games were played in a very competitive spirit.

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. BB basketball

Play got very competitive at times.

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. BB basketball

Looking to put points on the board

Photo: Michael Gillen

