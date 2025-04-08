Trip of a lifetime as young Falkirk area musicians and dancers take part in NYC's Tartan Day Parade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils from Falkirk district wowed crowds in New York at the weekend as they took part in the world-famous Tartan Day Parade.

A total of 67 pupils from local schools experienced a once in a lifetime trip with the Falkirk Schools Pipe Band and Denny High School’s Dance Academy both performing in the Big Apple.

The 37 members of the pipe band, and the 30 dancers showcased their talents across the iconic city – not just as part of the annual parade on Saturday, but also at different landmark locations.

And the trip was made possible thanks to the hard work of school staff and fundraising efforts of parents.

Members of Falkirk Schools Pipe Band were in New York for Tartan Day Parade 2025. (Pic: contributed)

Both the pipe band and the dance troupe took part in the Tartan Day Parade on Saturday, which saw them head down Sixth Avenue led by this year’s parade Grand Marshal, award-winning actor Alan Cumming.

The annual parade, which is now in its 27th year, celebrates Scottish culture and heritage.

With many lining the New York streets and cheering them on, the young people also had a huge following back home watching the live stream online proud to see them representing Falkirk and Scotland so well.

The young people have all ensured their dedication and hard work for the last few years has paid off.

Denny High's Dance Academy were also in the Big Apple at the weekend for the tartan celebrations. (Pic: contributed)

Starting from just four pupils two and a half years ago, the Falkirk Schools Pipe Band has quickly grown to 37 young musicians, between the ages of 11 and 17, from schools across the council area.

And for the current S3 to S6 dancers at Denny High’s Dance Academy, this visit to New York marked their first international performance. The Dance Academy’s former students last performed overseas at Disney World in Florida in 2014.

Jon Reid, Falkirk Council’s director of education, said: “This trip was more than a performance – it was a proud, powerful statement of who Falkirk’s young people are.

"With belief, support and opportunity, they don’t just shine – they lead, they inspire and they make us all proud to stand beside them.

The pipe band paraded alongside Grand Marshal Alan Cumming.

"The commitment from staff, world-class instructors and incredible fundraising efforts from parents made this possible, and we can’t thank them enough.

"It’s inspiring to reflect on how far they’ve come – and how far these young people can go – I wish them all the very best for the future.”

Gayle Martin, Education Support Officer, who accompanied the pupils on the trip, said: “The trip has been epic – not only have pupils visited iconic sites such as the Statue of Liberty, Carnegie Hall, the Empire State Building, and the 9/11 Memorial, but they've also performed at iconic locations including on the steps of Madison Square Garden, Grand Central Station, and the New York subway.

“The most exciting part of the trip was undoubtedly parading in the Tartan Day Parade – marching down Sixth Avenue with crowds cheering created memories no one will ever forget.

“The pupils have been inspirational ambassadors for Falkirk and Scotland. From start to finish, it has truly been the trip of a lifetime!

“I found it very emotional watching them perform - the pride I have for this band is indescribable.”

For the young dancers, the five-day trip was packed with opportunities to show off their dance skills – including ballet, lyrical, jazz, commercial and Highland dance – taking to the stage at Bryant Park and engaging in a flash mob.

When they were not performing themselves they enjoyed to Broadway shows and took part in professional dance workshops at the Broadway Dance Centre and Steps on Broadway.

