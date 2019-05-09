Tributes to member of Falkirk Writers’ Circle

Tribute has been paid to a much-loved Bo’ness man whose artistic gifts provided inspiration to the Barony Players and Falkirk Writers’ Circle.

Allan Brownlie (83), who spent his professional life as an art teacher, hailed from Fife but moved to Bo’ness in 1977 with his wife, Wilma.

The dad-of-two, a graduate of Edinburgh College of Art, was described by friends as having a “towering presence”, standing at six foot seven.

Falkirk Writers’ Circle secretary Isobel Quinn said: “Allan was a member of Falkirk Writers’ Circle for over 30 years and a past chairman. He always stood out from the crowd and he would always be at the door to greet members and welcome new members. “When we held our annual seminar, regular visitors would look for him at the door and if he had nipped off for a smoke the first thing they would ask is ‘Where’s Allan?’.”

Jazz fan Allan joined the Barony Players in the 1980s and participated both in plays and the design and construction of scenery as well as creating some wonderful posters.

Fellow Player Connie Smith said that every aspect of his contribution would be remembered. She said: “Allan had a unique sense of humour and a wonderful way with words. He entertained us all at our parties with his ghost stories and his poems which became a regular request on these occasions.

“Allan put his artistic skills to great use. He loved the Barony Theatre.”

Allan, who is survived by wife Wilma and daughters Grace and Margaret, died on April 24 with his memorial service taking place last week at Falkirk Crematorium.