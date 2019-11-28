Tributes to Camelon funeral director

A community is in mourning following the sudden death of a well-known undertaker.

John O’Connor (59) died suddenly but peacefully in his Camelon home last Thursday.

Together with sons Paul and Steven he has run John O’Connor Funeral Directors in Camelon’s Main Street for a number of years, having previously worked with the Co-operative Funeral Services.

He is survived by his wife Marie and sons.

His funeral service will take place at 11am this Saturday, November 30 at the John O’Connor Funeral Home, 100 Glasgow Road, Camelon – the former St Mary of the Angels Church.

It will be followed by an interment at Camelon Cemetery at 12.30pm.

Announcing the funeral arrangements on social media, the O’Connor family said: “All family and friends are respectfully invited to join with us as we remember John’s life.”

In an earlier post revealing their grief at the sudden passing, the family said: “Marie, Paul, Steven and the whole O’Connor family are so deeply saddened to announce the unexpected passing of our much loved husband, dad, father in law, papa, brother, brother in law and uncle, John, who passed away peacefully at his own home in Camelon on Thursday.

“John was a wonderful Funeral Director who helped many local families through the loss of their own family members, but first and foremost he was a husband, dad and papa.

“Paul and Steven will endeavour to carry on their dad’s good name with helping local families, but we hope that you can bear with us during this incredibly difficult time.”

Thanking everyone for their messages of sympathy and support, they added: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank every single person that has taken the time to contact us with messages of sympathy and support, your kindness and beautiful words are greatly appreciated.”

Numerous messages have been left paying tribute to Mr O’Connor.

Helen Murphy said: “John was a lovely pleasant and approachable person you could speak to at anytime all a can say is heaven has gained a legend.”

Terry Robertson added: “The nicest man I got to know when working at the Co-op, will be missed by loads. Can’t believe he is not here any more, such a pure gentleman and a great guy to know, rest in peace John.”