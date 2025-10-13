Tributes to Asda Falkirk's "friend to so many" Robert Galbraith

Tributes have been paid to a well known and much loved employee at a Falkirk supermarket.

Robert Galbraith, who worked for Asda in the town for 45 years, sadly passed away last Tuesday after a battle with cancer.

Having worked at the Newmarket Street store in security and as a porter over the last four decades, Robert was a well known, friendly face to many local shoppers.

He started working at the store when he was just 17.

Robert Galbraith, a familiar face at Asda's Falkirk store for the last 45 years, has sadly passed away.

The team at Asda Falkirk have opened a book of condolence in memory of Robert.

Paying tribute, store manager Lisa Angell said: “Robert gave an incredible 45 years of service at Asda, working as a porter — and I think that in itself tells you a lot about the kind of man he was. In a world where people move from job to job, Robert’s dedication stood out. He was loyal, hardworking, and proud of what he did.

“He started at Asda when he was just a young man, and over the years he became part of the very fabric of our store. He saw colleagues come and go, managers change, stores modernise — but Robert stayed constant.

"He was one of those people who knew every corner of the building, every shortcut, and every story behind the walls.

Asda Falkirk have opened a book of condolence in memory of Robert Galbraith. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

“To new starters, he was often the first friendly face they met — always willing to show them the ropes, never too busy for a bit of banter or a bit of advice. He had that knack for making people feel at ease, even on their first day. And he never looked down on anyone. Whether you were a manager or just in on your first shift, Robert treated you the same — with respect and kindness.

“His colleagues would tell you he was dependable — if Robert said he’d do something; you could count on it getting done. He took pride in doing things properly, and he cared about the people he worked with. He had time for everyone, whether it was sharing a laugh in the colleague canteen, helping with a heavy delivery or listening when someone was having a rough day.

“Over 45 years, he became far more than just ‘Robert the porter’. He was a fixture — a part of the Asda family.

"People would come in and ask for him by name. He was someone you could rely on for a helping hand, a kind word, or a cheeky joke to brighten your shift. He brought warmth and life to what could have been just another workplace.

“That kind of loyalty, that work ethic, that spirit — it’s rare. And it’s something everyone who knew Robert at Asda will remember and miss deeply.”

Outside of work, Robert’s other great passion was Falkirk Football Club. Win, lose, or draw, he was there — cheering the team on, week after week.

Lisa continued: “You could always rely on Robert for a lively post-match chat, whether you wanted it or not! His loyalty never wavered — he loved his club, and he loved being part of that community of fans.

“But perhaps what stands out most about Robert is just how deeply he was woven into the local community. He wasn’t just a familiar face — he was a friend to so many. He had time for everyone, and he made people feel seen and valued. Whether it was lending a hand, sharing a laugh, or offering a bit of advice, Robert made a difference in quiet but meaningful ways every single day.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have known Robert personally for over 25 years, and in that time, I came to admire his kindness, his humour, and his decency. He was steady, reliable, and humble — the kind of man who didn’t seek attention, but somehow always became the centre of things just by being himself.

“Robert leaves behind a legacy of hard work, friendship, and community spirit. His absence will be felt deeply — in the aisles of Asda, on the terraces at Falkirk, and in the hearts of all who knew him.”