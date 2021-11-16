Tributes paid to SNP and Camelon stalwart Joe Bruce

Joe Bruce was born, raised and spent his entire life in Camelon.

Latterly he battled various illnesses but he never let it hinder his work for the area or for the cause of Scottish Nationalism which he supported his entire life.

He loved the area and its people making it his life’s work to improve things for the ‘Kemlin’ community he was such an integral part of.

Joe Bruce from Camelon.

He spent the majority of his working life as a Civil Servant, finishing up working for HMRC in Cumbernauld, before being retired on health grounds around six years ago. Joe suffered from the complications of diabetes, unfortunately losing both legs, part of his hand and a large portion of his sight over recent years as well as receiving kidney dialysis.

Despite this he remained as upbeat as possible, still maintaining contact with his family and many friends, usually via the medium of Facebook, where he ran several pages relating to the history of the Camelon area and youth football.

He was also The Falkirk Herald’s Camelon correspondent for a number of years.

Colin Chalmers, speaking on behalf of Falkirk South SNP branch, said: “Falkirk SNP lost one of its stalwarts last week, following the death of Joe Bruce.

“Joe was a dedicated community activist. He spent many years in youth football running in particular Camelon Thistle FC, where many ex-players still kept in touch with him over the years. He also served the Camelon community as a member of the Mariners Day Committee for a number of years.

"He was also a community councillor representing his beloved Camelon. Joe stood for election to Falkirk Council at every election from 1984 until 2003, he stood for Carmuirs, Summerford and on one occasion Woodlands. Joe was never successfully elected, but flew the SNP standard dutifully, paving the way for future SNP success in the Camelon and Falkirk South areas.

“Joe was dedicated to the cause of Scottish Independence, campaigning for the SNP all of his days. Even when his health failed he continued to do what he could to promote the party and the cause of Independence.

“Above all else Joe was a kind and humble man, he did so much for the Camelon community over the years on a voluntary basis and never list his passion for making the area a better place.”

Colin added: “Joe fought his illnesses bravely over the years, and is now at peace. His death is bitterly regretted by all who knew him. But he leaves a rich legacy of a dedicated community and political activist and his life us a great example for us all who strive to make our area, a better place to live and grow up in.”

He is survived by his niece Michelle and great niece and nephew.

Joe’s funeral service takes place tomorrow (Wednesday) at Thomas Cuthell & Sons in Falkirk followed by in interment in Camelon Cemetery at 1.45pm.

