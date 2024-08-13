Tributes paid to long standing Falkirk business woman Ellenor Campbell of Ellenor's Gift Shop

Ellenor Campbell, owner of Ellenor's Gift Shop in Falkirk for over 40 years, passed away last month. (Pic: Submitted)

Tributes have been paid to one of Falkirk’s most beloved and long-standing business figures.

Ellenor Campbell, founder of the renowned Ellenor’s Gift Shop, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30.

Known for being the most glamorous business owner in the town, Ellenor was admired for her impeccable style and was always dressed immaculately with perfectly groomed hair.

Before starting her own business she served as the buyer for the Co-op gift department, a role that clearly influenced her eye for quality and the high standards she maintained throughout her career.

Ellenor’s Gift Shop in Bank Street has been a staple of the town centre for over 40 years and Ellenor was a fixture in the shop six days a week, dedicating her life to providing customers with a unique and memorable experience.

The shop wasn’t just a place to purchase gifts; it was a community hub where customers often became friends. Regulars would stop by not just to shop, but to enjoy a cup of tea and a chat.

Her commitment to her customers was unmatched. She was famous for her sharp memory, recalling previous purchases of returning customers from around the world. Many customers would return to the shop with pictures of their new purchase, proudly displayed in their home, a testament to the personal connection they felt with Ellenor and her shop.

Ellenor’s passion for quality extended beyond her products. She loved the finer things in life and occasionally treated herself to afternoon tea at Gleneagles.

Her son, Raymond, who is also a familiar face to many of the shop’s customers, continues to keep the shop open, preserving the legacy of a business that has touched the lives of so many in the community and beyond.

Elaine Grant, manager of Falkirk Delivers, said: "Ellenor was known for being a great businesswoman, and we have been inundated with messages from other businesses who have been shocked at her sudden passing. She will be greatly missed."

Ellenor Campbell will be fondly remembered not just for her business acumen, but for the personal connections she forged with everyone who walked through the doors of Ellenor's Gift Shop.