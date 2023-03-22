Peter, along with his wife Suzanne, owned Angel Feathers Gift Shop in Cow Wynd.

Peter lived his whole life in Falkirk, growing up in the Bog with brothers Thomas and Gary and sisters Janet, Bernie, Tricia and Sharon. He was proud to be a Bog boy and attended St Francis primary school and St Mungo’s.

Peter was a hard worker all his life and at one time when he was younger he had three jobs. His working life was varied. On leaving school he worked in Christie & Vesey, then in 1978 he began work offshore with McDermott International as a roustabout for a short period before taking on a role as a nursing assistant at the RSNH in Larbert.

Peter Miller, co-owner of Angel Feathers in Falkirk's Cow Wynd, passed away suddenly on March 6, 2023.

In 1979 he began working with Forth Ports at Grangemouth docks as a crane driver where he stayed for 32 years. While working there Peter also had a job as a bingo caller where he was popular with the older ladies due to his deep voice when calling the numbers. He also worked as a bouncer at the Maniqui at that time, where he was a well kent face to revellers. Having worked there for around 20 years even years later he was always recognised in the town as the bouncer, especially by those he had flung out.

When he finished at Forth Ports he returned to offshore work with Teekay as a crane driver on the Petrojarl Banff FSPO. After breaking its anchors the Banff was berthed at Hamburg for nearly two years. Peter loved the city and enjoyed many a game of pool with his workmates in the local bars after a hard day’s work.

It was when Peter wanted to return home that he and wife Suzanne decided to open Angel Feathers in Cow Wynd.

Suzanne said: “Neither of us had much of a clue about running a shop, but after nine years had turned it into a successful business. Peter was the face of the shop, the highly popular front man who remembered all his customers and details of their lives.

"People often popped in just for a blether and a cup of tea and he always welcomed them with a smile. He became known for his wrapping skills finishing off his parcels with ribbon and an angel feather.”

Peter liked a cigarette and would often be seen outside the shop puffing away and blethering to those who passed by.

When it came to hobbies, Peter was a Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do, he played the saxophone when he was younger and he loved motorbikes. His pride and joy was a Honda Goldwing, which he refused to let it be removed from the garage even when he stopped riding it. He was a dog lover and enjoyed Northern Soul music.

The couple bought a house in Spain 15 years ago where they had many happy holidays together. Peter went to college to learn to speak Spanish and became popular with the locals in the village as he always made an effort to speak to them. They had the house for 12 years. Last year they bought a caravan in Cullen and while they never got to spend much time together in it, Suzanne said they loved the time they had.

Peter was a proud dad and grandad. He doted on his daughter Victoria. He was so proud of her and her achievements. He was a supportive Papa to her and her husband Greig’s two children Aimee and Owen, who he was also very proud of. He loved to make them laugh with his jokes and conspiracy theories and he loved their visits.

Peter and Suzanne were together 25 years and were married in 2013. Suzanne said they had “a wonderful relationship and never argued as we enjoyed each other’s company too much”.

Peter adored, and was adored by, his two stepdaughters Nicole and Paula who grew up living with him and have many happy memories. His youngest grandchildren, Theo and Luna, worshipped him and he cherished them, always sneaking them sweeties when no one was looking.

Suzanne added: “Peter was an amazing man with a big heart. He was generous and kind, funny and had the most amazing laugh. He was my rock and my greatest supporter and I loved him dearly.