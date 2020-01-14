Tributes paid to Denny-born police commissioner

A Denny-born man who served as a police commissioner for County Durham has sadly died from Motor Neurone Disease.

Ron Hogg CBE was 68-years-old when he lost his fight against the terminal condition on December 17 last year and his funeral took place at Durham Cathedral earlier this month.

Durham Police, Crime and Victims Commissioner Ron Hogg after his acceptance ceremony at Durham County Hall. 16.5.2016. Picture by Stuart Boulton.

The former Denny Primary School pupil moved to England and worked as a school teacher before joining Northumbria Police in the late 1970s and began working in the East End of Newcastle.

He then transferred to Northamptonshire Police and progressed to the rank of chief inspector before returning to Northumbria as duperintendant.

He spent 30 years with the force before being elected as the first County Durham and Darlington Police Crime and Victims’ Commissioner.

He died just days before he was named as a CBE in the New Year honours.