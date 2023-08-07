It came as police released a further appeal to help trace the occupants of another car involved in the incident.

A balloon release was held at tea-time on Saturday at Stirling Road playing fields in Camelon, almost exactly one week since the crash on New Carron Road, Falkirk which cost the 27-year-old her life.

The group met in torrential rain to release balloons – including a large purple ‘A’.

Balloon release remembering Amy Rose Wilson who died on July 29 in a car crash on New Carron Road. Pic: Michael Gillen

Amy, who was originally from Newcastle but had been living in the Bo’ness area, was the driver of a silver Vauxhall Vectra which collided with a black Volkswagen Tiguan around 6.10pm on Saturday, July 29.

Police now are appealing for help to trace the movements of a Mercedes car in connection with the crash which is being treated as murder.

A black C-Class appears to have left the scene and travelled north on New Carron Road. Officer also believe the occupants may have been involved in an altercation with those in the Vauxhall nearby before the crash.

The Mercedes has now been recovered.

Amy was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, a 22-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and released following treatment. A 39-year-old man, the driver of the Volkswagen, sustained minor injuries.

The 22-year-old man was arrested on an unrelated matter and released pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Susan Balfour, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “It is vital we trace the occupants of the black Mercedes to help us establish the full circumstances of what happened. In particular, I am appealing for information about this car’s movements between 4.30pm and 6.30pm on Saturday, July 29. We know it was seen in the Glasgow, Cumbernauld and Falkirk areas.

“If you were in these places during that two hour period, then please check your dash-cam to see if you have any footage that could assist with our investigation. If you are familiar with this vehicle, or know anything about it, then please also get in touch.

“We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation and I would like to reassure the public we are working tirelessly to establish what has happened. I would also like to thank everyone who has so far assisted officers.”

A dedicated Major Investigation Public Portal (MIPP) has been set up where the public can send information directly to officers and can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT23S30-PO1.