Tributes as 23-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash near Linlithgow Bridge named

Tributes have been paid to a “vibrant young woman with an extraordinary passion for life” who was killed in a crash near Linlithgow Bridge.

Natalia Salajska, 23, died in a crash on the A803 between Linlithgow and Polmont on Friday night at around 8.35pm.

Emergency services attended the incident, which involved a green Kawasaki EX400 motorbike and a blue Citreon C1 car, but sadly Natalia – the rider of the motorbike – was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, her family said: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our daughter, Natalia Salajska, who tragically lost her life on 19.09.25.

"She was just 23, full of promise and deeply loved.

"Natalia was an intelligent, vibrant young woman with an extraordinary passion for life. She was fearless in being true to herself and inspired everyone around her with her sharp mind, dedication and spark.

“To her family and friends, she was not only a daughter but also a beloved granddaughter, a proud step-sister, a soul mate, a source of pride and an amazing friend.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love, kindness and support at this difficult time.”

The 36-year-old male driver of the car was checked at the scene.

Police have said that enquiries are ongoing and have renewed their appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Louise Beale, from the road policing unit in Stirling, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Natalia at this difficult time, and we will continue to offer them support.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and I would again appeal to anyone who has not already spoken to officers to come forward if they have any information that could assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3567 of September 19, 2025.