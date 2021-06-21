Tributes and fund raising for tragic Falkirk boy (13) who died after being struck by train

The 13-year-old boy was struck by a train on the tracks at Laurieston, between Falkirk Grahamston and Linlithgow just before 10pm on Friday, June 18.

A British Transport spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the line in Laurieston shortly after 9.30pm on June 18 following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended, however, sadly a 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the Procurator Fiscal."

British Transport Police were in attendance at the tragic incident on the tracks near Laurieston

A spokesperson for local support group the Scott Martin Foundation said: “Our love, thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Kailim and his family and friends at this difficult time.

"You are all in our thoughts and we as a family as well as a foundation will be here to support you all in anyway we can now and in the weeks and months to follow.”

The foundation stated a balloon release had been organised in his memory at Quarry Park, in Brightons tomorrow – Tuesday, June 22 – at 7pm.

Those attending are asked to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

A Just Giving page has also now been set up to raise funds for the youngster’s family at this difficult time and has already exceeded its original £2000 target, standing at £2389.

