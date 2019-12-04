Tremanna Winter Ball is a night to remember

It was glitz and glamour all the way at the Tremanna Winter Ball – which was a night to remember for the young people who either live or have lived in the Falkirk Council residential care home.

And the staff who helped to organise the event were almost moved to tears by the generosity shown by local businesses and people who helped to make it such a special occasion.

They arrived in limousines and walked up the red carpet, with a piper to welcome them to the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel where they enjoyed some amazing food and danced the night away.

“It was just wonderful – the evening exceeded our expectations,” said Pauline Connelly, a senior worker at the home.

“The hotel looked absolutely stunning and they were met by the piper, which was fantastic!”

But it was also a time for the young people and the staff to share some memories of their time together under Tremanna’s roof, and as part of the celebrations the staff read out letters to each of the young people.

“It was emotional, but so lovely,” said Pauline.

“The young people thought the night was amazing and are already looking forward to planning it again for next year.”

The evening came about when a former resident, Shannon McGeachan, was talking to staff about how much she – and many other young people in care – had missed out on by not being able to go to the school prom.

She and the staff of Tremanna began to think of a way to make it happen and when Macdonald Inchyra agreed to provide a venue they knew it could be a really special occasion.

And they were thrilled when so many businesses said they wanted to be involved to create a night the youngsters would remember forever.

“We were absolutely blown away by the community support – people were so generous!” said Pauline.

“Olivia Cameron gave the girls beautiful dresses and when the boys went to Slaters Menswear in Stirling I was almost in tears because they were so lovely to them.

“I just couldn’t believe the kindness of folk!

“We all had our breakfast together in the morning and we all sat down to our breakfast then they got their hair and make-up done, thanks to Debbie Caldwell and a team from DJC Makeup Artists.

“It was just magical – it was so lovely,” said Pauline.

Providing their services free of charge were the entertainers from husband and wife team Highland Harmony, who provided the piper, the singer and a DJ and disco which were very much enjoyed.

Pink Limo Company gave a discount on limousine hire while Jennifer Morrison supplied corsages.

Pauline also thanked the Auld Vic Bar, Falkirk, for donating £100; and Amy Wise, who set up and manned Friends of Tremanna cart for the day.

They also thanked the Inchyra Hotel and in particular Kirstie McCracken.