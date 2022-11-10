Trees could be for the chop if Larbert holiday lodge plans get the go ahead

Mrs Lynne Lilley lodged an application on October 27, which was validated on Tuesday, November 8, with Falkirk Council to construct four holiday lodges with associated infrastructure on land to the north east of Glenbervie House Hotel, Torwood.

It is expected the application will be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

The planning information includes a tree survey of 65 individual trees and a stand of rhododendron was carried out by Informed Tree Services.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council

It stated: "The proposed development site is currently best described as a mature mixedwoodland. It forms a section of woodland found to the east, south-east, of

Glenbervie House Hotel.

“The trees combine to create a section of mixed-woodland, forming a belt to the west of a quiet access road/track. The woodland block contains a stand of densely stocked Sitka spruce and well spaced veteran oak trees, mainly.

“Six trees have been classified as category A trees, high desirability for retention, while 15 individual trees have been classified as category B trees, moderate

Advertisement Hide Ad

desirability for retention, 42 trees and a group of rhododendron shrubs have been classified as category C trees, low desirability for retention and two trees have been classified as category U trees – trees for removal.