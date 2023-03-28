Travel survey: Falkirk Council wants to know how local folk get around
The local authority is asking for residents to give it details about their “travel behaviour” in order to make getting around the area more sustainable and environmentally friendly.
A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “For the past 15 years, Falkirk Council's Take the Right Route campaign has been promoting sustainable and active travel to help
reduce congestion and emissions and improve people’s health and well being.
“To make the campaign even more effective, we need local people to complete a short survey to help us better understand local travel behaviour.”
To achieve this, the council has set up an online survey, to get people’s opinions on the issue.
Everyone who fills in the survey has the chance to be entered into a prize draw to win one of three £50 Falkirk District Towns Gift Cards, which can be redeemed at various retail, leisure, and hospitality outlets across the Falkirk Council area.
The survey is open until Aprill 17
Visit the website to fill in the survey.