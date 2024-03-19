Travel firms aim to promote all that is great about Falkirk at tourism event up north
and live on Freeview channel 276
VisitScotland Connect 2024 takes place on April 17 and April 18 at P&J Live in Aberdeen and is designed to grow the country’s share of global travel in a sustainable way.
Local tourism businesses will be able meet and do business with travel intermediaries, including tour operators, travel advisers and destination management companies representing Scotland’s most important visitor markets.
Over 220 trade-ready Scottish tourism businesses including accommodation, experiences and attractions will connect with over 250 buyers – who plan inspirational Scotland trips for their clients – representing 23 countries, including those in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the UK domestic market.
There are 15 businesses from Forth Valley attending, including Scottish Canals, who are responsible for Falkirk’s world-famous Keplies and Helix Park.
Lynsey Eckford, VisitScotland Regional Director, said: “Demand for Scotland as a visitor destination remains strong and we are thrilled to be able to bring the Scottish tourism industry and the travel advisors and tour operators from across the world together again at the P&J Live in Aberdeen.
“This is a really important opportunity to meet in person and share details of products and experiences, as well as the brilliant offering we have here in Forth Valley.
“Helping businesses to reach new markets and stimulating demand for Scotland is all part of our comprehensive marketing strategy which works year-round to bring visitors to Scotland.”
By taking part in VisitScotland Connect 2024, Scottish tourism businesses get the opportunity to engage with travel intermediaries in a workshop-style format, discussing new destinations and products to include in travel itineraries being sold globally in 2025 and 2026.
Last year’s VisitScotland Connect was the first time the national tourism organisation ran a workshop-style event based on 1-2-1 meeting and networking opportunities, offering a more targeted opportunity to connect product developers and contract managers with Scottish tourism businesses and suppliers.
Overall feedback from the 2023 event revealed that both buyers and suppliers preferred the new format, with 91 per cent of Scottish businesses said they anticipated generating sales from attending the event.