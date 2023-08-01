News you can trust since 1845
Travel agent reveals Falkirk holidaymakers' top ten summer destinations

Barrhead Travel has compiled booking data details of the holiday destinations its Falkirk customers are heading to this summer to create a top ten list.
By James Trimble
Published 1st Aug 2023, 13:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 13:38 BST

The popular travel agent, located in Falkirk High Street, revealed this week that Tenerife – the ever popular destination for 18 to 30s and others – tops the list as Falkirk customers’ number one destination of choice for summer 2023.

Greig Avinou, franchise director at Barrhead Travel Falkirk, said: “If it feels as though everyone you know is jetting off far and wide this summer – you’re probably right.

2023 is a summer of travel like we haven’t seen in years, and people are making the most of the season with beach getaways, city breaks and Mediterranean cruises.

The Falkirk Barrhead Travel team has revealed their customers' top ten most popular destinations (Picture: Submitted)The Falkirk Barrhead Travel team has revealed their customers' top ten most popular destinations (Picture: Submitted)
“Barrhead Travel is seeing booking trends this year that suggest a renewed enthusiasm for summer holidays, with impromptu trips and longer stays consistently proving popular.”

The top ten of Falkirk holidaymakers’ destinations for 2023 is:

  1. Tenerife
  2. Mallorca
  3. Cruising from Southampton
  4. Cruising from Barcelona
  5. Alicante
  6. Turkey
  7. Lanzarotte
  8. Orlando
  9. Barbados
  10. Algarve
