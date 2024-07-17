Transport operator warns Falkirk motorists about upcoming road closures on M876

By James Trimble
Published 17th Jul 2024, 14:08 GMT
A series of road closures will take place on various stretches of the M876 over the next few weeks.

The maintenance work, which will mean overnight lane and carriageway closures, will take place on various nights from July 28 to August 10 to allow Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland to carry out everything from gully cleaning to removal of vegetation to carriageway repairs.

Areas affected over the period include stretches of road in Denny and Larbert.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network manager, said: “It is essential for the safety of the workforce that we close the carriageway while these works are carried out.

Various stretches of the M876 will be closed over the coming weeks (Picture: Submitted)Various stretches of the M876 will be closed over the coming weeks (Picture: Submitted)
"However, we’ll be taking advantage of the closures to carry out as many routine maintenance tasks as possible, reducing the overall need for closures and traffic management.

“We’re grateful to road users and the local community for their patience and understanding.”

Visit the Bear Scotland website for more information.

