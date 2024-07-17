Transport operator warns Falkirk motorists about upcoming road closures on M876
The maintenance work, which will mean overnight lane and carriageway closures, will take place on various nights from July 28 to August 10 to allow Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland to carry out everything from gully cleaning to removal of vegetation to carriageway repairs.
Areas affected over the period include stretches of road in Denny and Larbert.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network manager, said: “It is essential for the safety of the workforce that we close the carriageway while these works are carried out.
"However, we’ll be taking advantage of the closures to carry out as many routine maintenance tasks as possible, reducing the overall need for closures and traffic management.
“We’re grateful to road users and the local community for their patience and understanding.”
