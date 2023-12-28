Trainspotters and families can end 2023 by riding the rails in style in Bo'ness
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Winter Diesel Day takes place on Friday, December 29, and features members of the Scottish Railway Preservation Society (SRPS) Diesel Group fleet hauling trains throughout the day.
For those in the know the event will star Class 37 number 37403 “Isle of Mull” and Class 27 number 27001, with a special guest appearance from Class 70 courtesy of Colas Rail, while number 26038 will be on display in the diesel shed as it goes through its final stages of its overhaul.
Then on Saturday, December 30 and Sunday, December 31 this year and Tuesday, January 2 and Wednesday, January 3 next year the Black Bun Specials will be running at the railway allowing guests to enjoy a nostalgic steam train journey in a cosy carriage and tasty refreshments.
Visit the website for more information.