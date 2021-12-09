Train fanatics and families head for Bo'ness for winter diesel days

Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway is running its popular winter diesel event later this month.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 4:46 pm
Updated Thursday, 9th December 2021, 4:50 pm

Four diesel locomotives will be hauling carriages down the tracks throughout Wednesday, December 29.

A Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway spokesperson said: “If you are looking for something to do before the end of 2021 then come to our Diesel Running Day on Wednesday, December 29.

Read More

Read More
Theatre group looking for talented Falkirk folk to join their ranks

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The winter diesel day will be fun for train enthusiasts and families looking for a nice day out

"We will be running an intensive timetable – first departure at 9.30am and last at 5.20pm – with multiple historic diesel locomotives in use.”Visit the website for more.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

Kinneil RailwayCoronavirus