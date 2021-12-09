Train fanatics and families head for Bo'ness for winter diesel days

Four diesel locomotives will be hauling carriages down the tracks throughout Wednesday, December 29.

A Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway spokesperson said: “If you are looking for something to do before the end of 2021 then come to our Diesel Running Day on Wednesday, December 29.

The winter diesel day will be fun for train enthusiasts and families looking for a nice day out

"We will be running an intensive timetable – first departure at 9.30am and last at 5.20pm – with multiple historic diesel locomotives in use.”Visit the website for more.

