Train fanatics and families head for Bo'ness for winter diesel days
Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway is running its popular winter diesel event later this month.
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 4:46 pm
Updated
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 4:50 pm
Four diesel locomotives will be hauling carriages down the tracks throughout Wednesday, December 29.
A Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway spokesperson said: “If you are looking for something to do before the end of 2021 then come to our Diesel Running Day on Wednesday, December 29.
"We will be running an intensive timetable – first departure at 9.30am and last at 5.20pm – with multiple historic diesel locomotives in use.”Visit the website for more.