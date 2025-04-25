Tragic news of death of 'outstanding' Camelon GP

Dr Kirsten Glen died on April 19. Pic: Adobe stock

Tributes have been paid to a much-respected GP who looked after patients in the Falkirk area for 31 years.

Dr Kirsten Glen had been a doctor at Camelon Medical Practice in Baird Street from 1993 to 2004.

This week the practice shared the sad news on its website that Dr Glen had passed away at Strathcarron Hospice on April 19 with her loving family by her side, aged only 59.

A spokesperson said: “Dr Glen served as a dedicated GP in Camelon from 1993 to 2024, caring for generations of patients with warmth, compassion, and professionalism.

"She was a cherished colleague and a trusted doctor whose presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

"She will be remembered not only as an outstanding doctor but as a truly remarkable person.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to her close family during this difficult time. Her legacy of care and kindness will live on in the community she served so faithfully.”

Shortly before Christmas the practice team revealed that Dr Glen had taken early retirement due to ill health after a “serious health diagnosis” last August.

They said that Dr Glen had links to Camelon as her father had been born in the village.

Her particular interests were in women’s health and dermatology, adding: “She has been an asset to our team.”