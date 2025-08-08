Tragic loss inspires Bo'ness women's fundraiser for charity Pregnancy Sickness Support

A Bo’ness woman will take on a fundraising challenge next month in aid of a charity offering support to women suffering from severe pregnancy sickness and hyperemesis gravidarum.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauren Stenhouse will complete the Edinburgh Kiltwalk’s Mighty Stride in a bid to raise vital funds and awareness of Pregnancy Sickness Support, a charity dedicated to helping those experiencing debilitating sickness during pregnancy.

The charity provides essential services, including a helpline, peer support network, and medical guidance for those suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), a condition that affects between one and three per cent of pregnant women and can lead to severe dehydration, weight loss, and hospitalisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren, 33, has experienced three HG pregnancies, and sadly lost all three. The charity has proven to be a lifeline for her and now she’s looking to show her appreciation by fundraising.

Lauren Stenhouse, who will complete the Mighty Stride in aid of Pregnancy Sickness Support, with her partner Kieran. (Pic: contributed)

She said: “HG is not just morning sickness. It is a misunderstood and under-recognised condition that leaves sufferers fighting not only for care but often for their lives.

"Many healthcare professionals have little or no training in HG, and as a result, too many women are left to advocate for themselves while being critically unwell.

"I know this all too well having had three HG pregnancies and losing all three to this devastating condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"During my pregnancies I was bedbound, vomiting over 50 times a day and completely unable to eat or drink.

Lauren, who alongside her fundraising is giving back to the charity she says saved her life by volunteering as a peer supporter.

"Oral medications wouldn’t stay down, and I was repeatedly hospitalised, often for weeks at a time. I was given five intramuscular injections every day just to try to manage the relentless nausea. These injections left me black and blue with bruises, and often in so much pain that I couldn’t sit down without crying.

"I was also on the maximum dose of IV steroids, just to keep me stable.

"Every time I was discharged and sent home with oral medication, I would rapidly deteriorate, and within 24 hours I was usually back in hospital, severely dehydrated, too weak to stand and uncontrollably vomiting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This condition didn’t just affect me, it also devastated my partner, Kieran.

"He watched helplessly as I suffered, often having to carry me to the car, help me shower, he would wash and dry my hair, and do basic things I couldn’t manage alone. We were terrified. We genuinely both thought I was going to die.”

Through Pregnancy Sickness Support, Lauren received peer support, support from someone who had been through HG herself.

"I could text her whenever I needed, and she truly understood what I was going through,” explained Lauren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After my pregnancy ended, the charity provided me with counselling sessions, which I hand on heart believe saved my life.

"At a time when I felt completely isolated, suicidal and heartbroken, those sessions gave me hope and a path forward. My counsellor was so patient with me, she let me sit in silence, she let me cry, she just let me be what I needed to be in that moment, and after eight weeks I began to see a light at the end of the tunnel.”

However, Jasmine Ross, support and fundraising coordinator at Pregnancy Sickness Support, said that Lauren’s story isn’t an isolated incident.

She said: “Pregnancy sickness is often misunderstood, and we hear from sufferers every day, almost 3000 in 2024 reporting similar experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope this challenge will not only raise much-needed funds but also increase awareness of the impact it has on those affected.”

Lauren, who is now a peer supporter for the charity, will take part in the Edinburgh Kiltwalk’s Mighty Stride – a 20 mile route around the capital – on September 14 and she’s hoping to raise £1000.

This amount of money could provide three HG sufferers with the specialist counselling Lauren received in the weeks after her pregnancy.

To support Lauren’s fundraising efforts visit https://pregnancysicknesssupport.enthuse.com/pf/lauren-stenhouse

To find out more about Pregnancy Sickness Support, visit the charity’s website at www.pregnancysicknesssupport.org.uk