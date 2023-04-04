Shannon Bowe, 28, was understood to have flown there for gastric band surgery but died on Saturday, April 1 leaving her friends and family distraught.

It is not known whether her death occurred during the surgery, where a band is used to reduce the size of the stomach, or from complications afterwards.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said they were supporting the family of a British national who died in Turkey.

Shannon Bowe, 28, of Denny died after travelling to Turkey for a gastric band operation. Pic: Contributed.

Shannon's boyfriend of three years, Ross Stirling, has led tributes on Facebook. He wrote: "Sleep tight my angel, love you forever and always."

Her aunt, Amanda Bowe, wrote: “My beautiful niece Shannon there are no words just heartbreak and grief. Life can be so cruel my love and thoughts go out to Jackie and all her family and friends who loved Shannon so dearly! She was a beautiful funny crazy girl who will always live in my heart. You will be sorely missed.”

Other social media tributes included: “She will be sorely missed by everyone, one of a kind! Will never ever be forgotten.”

Another person wrote: “Shannon was such a beautiful person.”