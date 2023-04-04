News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
1 hour ago Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy
1 hour ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
2 hours ago Woman dies during gastric band op in Turkey
12 hours ago Former Conservative party politician Nigel Lawson dies aged 91
17 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy

Tragic death of Denny woman Shannon Bowe in Turkey

A young woman from Denny has died while reportedly undergoing surgery in Turkey.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 4th Apr 2023, 08:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 08:31 BST

Shannon Bowe, 28, was understood to have flown there for gastric band surgery but died on Saturday, April 1 leaving her friends and family distraught.

It is not known whether her death occurred during the surgery, where a band is used to reduce the size of the stomach, or from complications afterwards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said they were supporting the family of a British national who died in Turkey.

Shannon Bowe, 28, of Denny died after travelling to Turkey for a gastric band operation. Pic: Contributed.Shannon Bowe, 28, of Denny died after travelling to Turkey for a gastric band operation. Pic: Contributed.
Shannon Bowe, 28, of Denny died after travelling to Turkey for a gastric band operation. Pic: Contributed.
Most Popular

Shannon's boyfriend of three years, Ross Stirling, has led tributes on Facebook. He wrote: "Sleep tight my angel, love you forever and always."

Her aunt, Amanda Bowe, wrote: “My beautiful niece Shannon there are no words just heartbreak and grief. Life can be so cruel my love and thoughts go out to Jackie and all her family and friends who loved Shannon so dearly! She was a beautiful funny crazy girl who will always live in my heart. You will be sorely missed.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other social media tributes included: “She will be sorely missed by everyone, one of a kind! Will never ever be forgotten.”

Another person wrote: “Shannon was such a beautiful person.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities."

TurkeyFacebook