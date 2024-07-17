Tragedy behind bars as teenager dies in custody at Polmont Young Offenders Institution

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 17-year-old boy has died at Polmont Young Offenders Institution – just days after a fatal accident inquiry took place at Falkirk Sheriff Court into young man’s death at the facility.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) released no details surrounding the death but did confirm Jonathan Beadle died on Saturday.

A fatal accident inquiry will be held to examine the circumstances surrounding the teenagers death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An SPS spokesperson said: “Every death, whether in prison custody or in our communities, is a tragedy for all those who knew and supported the individual. Following the death of someone in our care, Police Scotland are advised, and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal. Fatal Accident Inquiries are held in due course.”

Another young inmate has died while in custody at Polmont YOI(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Last week an FAI took place into the death of a 20-year-old inmate Jack McKenzie in his cell at the YOI. He took his own life on September 3, 2021, just hours after he was passed the drug etizolam.

He had been on remand at Polmont for rape and sexual assault charges – which he denied – since January of that year.

Last week’s FAI follows the joint inquiry earlier in the year into the deaths of Katie Allan, 21, and 16-year-old William Brown, who both took their own lives at Polmont within months of each other in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie, a geography student at Glasgow University, was jailed for16 months for drink-driving after hitting a 15-year-old boy, who was knocked unconscious.

William, who had never been convicted of a crime, had only been sent to Polmont because a place could not be found for him in a secure children's unit.

A separate fatal accident inquiry was also recently held into the death of Jack McKenzie, who took his own life at Polmont on 3 September 2021.

He had been on remand at Polmont for rape and sexual assault charges - which he denied - since January of that year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Simon Collins, who heard the inquiries, is expected to make recommendations for change at Polmont YOI when he delivers his determination into the circumstances of all three deaths later in the year.