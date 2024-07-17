Tragedy behind bars as teenager dies in custody at Polmont Young Offenders Institution
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) released no details surrounding the death but did confirm Jonathan Beadle died on Saturday.
A fatal accident inquiry will be held to examine the circumstances surrounding the teenagers death.
An SPS spokesperson said: “Every death, whether in prison custody or in our communities, is a tragedy for all those who knew and supported the individual. Following the death of someone in our care, Police Scotland are advised, and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal. Fatal Accident Inquiries are held in due course.”
Last week an FAI took place into the death of a 20-year-old inmate Jack McKenzie in his cell at the YOI. He took his own life on September 3, 2021, just hours after he was passed the drug etizolam.
He had been on remand at Polmont for rape and sexual assault charges – which he denied – since January of that year.
Last week’s FAI follows the joint inquiry earlier in the year into the deaths of Katie Allan, 21, and 16-year-old William Brown, who both took their own lives at Polmont within months of each other in 2018.
Katie, a geography student at Glasgow University, was jailed for16 months for drink-driving after hitting a 15-year-old boy, who was knocked unconscious.
William, who had never been convicted of a crime, had only been sent to Polmont because a place could not be found for him in a secure children's unit.
A separate fatal accident inquiry was also recently held into the death of Jack McKenzie, who took his own life at Polmont on 3 September 2021.
He had been on remand at Polmont for rape and sexual assault charges - which he denied - since January of that year.
Sheriff Simon Collins, who heard the inquiries, is expected to make recommendations for change at Polmont YOI when he delivers his determination into the circumstances of all three deaths later in the year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.