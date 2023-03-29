News you can trust since 1845
Traffic queues at temporary traffic lights in Grangemouth to see out the month

Motorists face a temporary traffic light headache on a busy road over the last two days of March.

By James Trimble
Published 29th Mar 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 10:14 BST

Falkirk Council roads department will be carrying out work on the A905 Beancross Road at the pedestrian crossing near Primrose Avenue, in Grangemouth, on Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 30.

According to the Scottish Road Works Online website the works – to replace four poles at the site – are expected to last for no more than two days.

Visit the Scottish Road Works Online website for more information.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place at the site for the last two days of March
