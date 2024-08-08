Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Proposals for a new McDonald’s drive-thru to be built just off the M80 at Haggs went on display this week.

A public consultation yesterday (Wednesday) was well attended and local residents were keen to ask questions of the development team.

Some residents have raised concerns about the extra traffic that the development could bring but the company has assured that there will a detailed travel survey undertaken before any permissions are granted.

The proposals show there will be a McDonald’s restaurant with 64 car parking spaces and five EV charging bays, one of which is accessible.

The company has promised to be “a sensitive neighbour” and says it will do at least three litter picks every day, picking up all rubbish and not just McDonald’s packaging within a 150 metre radius of the restaurant.

It also says that the new restaurant will create approximately 120 new jobs “in a range of full and part-time positions”.

Councillor Paul Garner, who represents Denny and Banknock, attended the consultation to speak to residents and developers.

He said: “The event held in the newly refurbished, community-run Banknock, Haggs and Longcroft Community Centre was very well attended and I spoke with residents and the developers.

“Without doubt the main concern raised was the increase in traffic and access and egress to the site on what is an already busy road and nearby junction.

“This will be looked at in-depth when it gets to the planning application stage.

“Most residents could see some of the positives – jobs, use of land and development within the area but these traffic issues were the main concerns.

“One other potential positive is the increased parking on-site which could be used by customers of a nearby store.

“I was informed the parking, like most other McDonald’s, will be restricted to 90 minutes.”

The company has opened a website with full details of their proposals which states: “A Transport Assessment will be submitted as part of the planning application which will consider the anticipated impacts of the proposed development on the local road network, along with any mitigation required.

“Based on the studies undertaken to date, the scheme is not expected to have a significant impact on the operation of the local road network.”

The website also gives local residents a chance to comment on the plans until August 21.

The company says it will “carefully review all of the feedback received before finalising and submitting a planning application to Falkirk Council”.