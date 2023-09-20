Traffic light trauma: Scottish Water works lead to disruption on Grangemouth road
Traffic lights are now in place on a busy road in Grangemouth to allow Scottish Water to safely carry out work in the area.
By James Trimble
Published 20th Sep 2023, 08:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 08:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The temporary set of lights has been in place on the stretch of the A905 Beancross road that runs alongside the town’s Portal Road since Monday and are scheduled to remain there until Friday as workmen carry out repairs to “leaking tobies”.