Traffic light trauma: Scottish Water works lead to disruption on Grangemouth road

Traffic lights are now in place on a busy road in Grangemouth to allow Scottish Water to safely carry out work in the area.
By James Trimble
Published 20th Sep 2023, 08:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 08:11 BST
The temporary set of lights has been in place on the stretch of the A905 Beancross road that runs alongside the town’s Portal Road since Monday and are scheduled to remain there until Friday as workmen carry out repairs to “leaking tobies”.

For more information on the works visit the Scottish Water website or the Scottish Road Works website.

