Trading standards team's hard work paves the way for Denny rogue trader's prison sentence
Earlier this month at Falkirk Sheriff Court, Keenan Kirkwood, director of the now dissolved Denny-based Kirkwood Paving Limited, faced the consequences of his actions and was jailed for 160 days after pleading guilty to two counts of fraud.
The prison sentence followed a thorough investigation by the local authoritiy’s trading standards team, which led to the matter being reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Kirkwood admitted deceiving residents and depriving them of cash, while leaving a trail of damaged driveways behind him.
Councillor Stacey Devine, public protection spokesperson, said: “The team’s commitment to community protection played a pivotal role in bringing this case to justice.
“We have a zero-tolerance approach for rogue traders who target, in the main, vulnerable people. We work closely with Police Scotland to secure convictions, sending
a clear message that these activities are not acceptable and will not be tolerated.”