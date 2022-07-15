Trading Standards team praised for seizing unsafe goods at Grangemouth docks

The team were named as runners up in the Alternative Activities for Maritime Ports award by the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS), as part of a UK government scheme to detect and deter unsafe imports.

The Falkirk officers worked in partnership with a number of other agencies to lead an intelligence-based approach to intercepting the suspect imported goods at the Port of Grangemouth, ensuring consumers – and their children – across Scotland were not put in danger by items like faulty scooters.

The Trading Standards team conducted background and physical checks on the ground ensuring products met relevant safety standards and legislation.

Falkirk Council's trading Standards officers stopped thousands of illegal and unsafe goods making their way to consumers

Over a six-week period, 30 containers were targeted and resulted in the seizure of 600 adult scooters, 800 child scooters, 3900 step ladders, 500 cordless drills and

500 tyre inflation devices which were deemed not up to scratch or safe enough to be sold to customers.

Kirstie Crosson, Trading Standards co-ordinator added: “These products did not meet UK safety standards and were considered unsafe to anyone who potentially used them.

“We seized step ladders that would not take their maximum weight and kick scooters, including children's, where the handles contained an excessive amount of chemicals that may harm the health of children, causing possible damage to their reproductive system.

“We carry out regular inspections in Grangemouth and will continue to work with agencies across the UK to protect consumers.

The intelligence the team gathered at Grangemouth was shared with other partner agencies and Trading Standards teams across the UK allowing them to adopt best

practice in dealing with the UK-wide issue.

Councillor Stacey Devine, public protection spokesperson, said: “Over 95 per cent of the imports targeted by Trading Standards were intended for the Scottish marketplace.

“The work Falkirk Council’s Trading Standards team carries at Grangemouth port is really important for protecting the public and ensuring unsafe goods are detained and destroyed.