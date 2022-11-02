Falkirk Trades Union Council will host a public meeting next Thursday, November 10, at 7pm in Trinity Church in Falkirk in conjunction with the group Falkirk Against Austerity/The People’s Assembly.

Among the speakers will be Central Scotland MSP Richard Leonard and Dave Moxham, Deputy General Secretary of the Scottish Trades Union Congress.

The meeting is being held in support of the STUC’s Scotland Demands Better campaign.

Its aims include a real pay rise for all public service workers; a social security system that loosens the grip of poverty; warm homes through municipal energy companies; action on rents and cutting the wealth gap.

It also calls for universal free school meals and cheap, publicly controlled public transport.