Trade union members urged to attend Falkirk meeting

Trade union members are being urged to attend a vital meeting on Monday to kickstart a relaunch of Falkirk Trades Union Council.

Secretary Duncan McCallum said: “Membership and therefor our activities have dwindled in the last couple of years, so we have been working hard to rebuild. We now have quite a few new affiliates and are looking at how we strengthen the council and its campaigning.”

The trades union council is made up of delegates from STUC-affiliated unions. However, the meeting is open to all union members who are interested in seeing the movement doing more to build a better and stronger local community.

Mr McCallum added: “ There is huge potential for achieving the things trade unionists would like to see. We see this as an important step to doing that.”