Tourist boat travel at Falkirk Wheel has become electrifying

Boat trips on The Falkirk Wheel have had an electrifying makeover adding even more green credentials to the top tourist attraction.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Antonine passenger vessel, which takes guests on daily trips on The Falkirk Wheel and under the world heritage site of the Antonine Wall, has converted from a diesel engine to all-electric propulsion.

The conversion of the vessel, which has capacity for 96 passengers, follows the launch of self-drive eboats at the popular tourist sites of The Falkirk Wheel and The Kelpies in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the Antonine carrying more than 50,000 passengers each year, it is expected that the conversion to electric will save 150 tonnes of carbon over the next ten years.

John Paterson, Scottish Canals CEO and the project team together with volunteers and children from the Safer Communities Youth Action Group from Tamfourhill, Camelon and Bantaskine. Pic: Contributed

Converting the 23-year-old vessel was a challenging prospect and required a bespoke solution by Bristol’s NoPuttPutt. This family business, founded by father and son Hugo Palmer and Mark Palmer in 2016, has recently evolved from eBike manufacturing to electric boat conversions too.

The refit involved removing the diesel engine and hydraulic components, installing a 50kW direct-drive electric motor, and converting the thrusters to electric operation.

The battery life, requiring 13 hours of overnight charging time, is sufficient for 20 90-minute trips (four days’ worth of trips), using an average of 7.5kWh per trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The revamp of the vessel is also expected to extend its operational lifetime.

Scottish Canals is now beginning work to carry out a similar conversion on the Archimedes, its other passenger vessel at The Falkirk Wheel.

Ross McMillan, head of destinations at Scottish Canals said: “The launch of an all-electric passenger boat at The Falkirk Wheel is another step forward towards our net zero goals.

“The upgrade of the Antonine will not only improve our customers’ experience, as they embark on their journey up on the world’s only rotating boat lift, but will also help us to continue to meet our high sustainability practices already recognised throughout the site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Paterson, Scottish Canals CEO, was delighted to show youngsters from the the Safer Communities Youth Action Group in Tamfourhill, Camelon and Bantaskine the boat after its makeover.

Earlier this year, The Falkirk Wheel was awarded the prestigious Gold Green Tourism Award highlighting its unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.