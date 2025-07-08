Tour de Falkirk: Local bike club welcome twin town guests
Six members of Union Sportive de Crèteil arrived with their bikes for a three-day visit that included two ride-outs in the Falkirk area and beyond with the local club. The group were thrilled to follow the route of the World Cycling Championships that took place in the area in 2023 and were also delighted to experience the Scottish sunshine on both days.
It was not all about bike rides, however, as Falkirk District Twinning Association members accompanied the group on a visit to Rosebank Distillery followed by a trip to Edinburgh to see the sights of the capital and sample a traditional Scottish fish supper.
Craig Gilmour, of Falkirk Bicycle Club, said “The visit was a resounding success. The aim is to go on a follow up visit to the French town in 2026.”
