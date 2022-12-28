Tough time for folk looking forward to the ill-fated Rough Castle Hogmanay Experience

The event, which was due to take place in the popular destination in the woods near Bonnybridge and features a live session from Scottish band Skerryvore, was sadly cancelled by organisers Rough Castle Experiences earlier this month, leaving hundreds of ticket holders – some who were planning to travel long distances to enjoy the show – devastated.

One ticket holder stated: “I’m gutted as basically that’s our new year ruined full stop. Inverness one is full, so now we’re sitting at home. And gutted for the Skerry boys as they always play at Hogmanay.”

Another added: “Gutted would be an understatement. I was travelling up from the Midlands for this, especially as the Skerry boys were playing. Airbnb was sorted – now we can’t book anything else as all other Hogmanay events are sold out."

Skerryvore were set to entertain the crowds in the Falkirk area before the Hogmanay was cancelled

Noting the relatively short notice of the cancellation, another person who was planning to attend said: “They left it very late to tell people – I can't get booked up for anything now. Very disappointed.”

As well as headliner Skerryvore, the event was also going to include top banter from Central FM breakfast show duo Liam and Shaz, Camelon and District Pipe Band and the Jim Jam Ceilidh Band, as well as a countdown to 2023 firework display.

It seems financial difficulties were the main reason the event was axed.

In a post on their Facebook page earlier this month, organisers stated: “This year was about bringing back the best of tradition for Hogmanay in our historic woodland site but sadly, it is just not meant to be.

"We are sorry to have you change your plans but unfortunately, we have taken the decision to cancel our event. From the outset we have had an uphill battle, funding was withdrawn, there has been major issues in sourcing suppliers and staffing for the event.

"This event has been a real labour of love in the planning process which has been ongoing for many months. In addition, we underestimated how much the cost-of-living crisis is affecting everyone already, and as the weeks go on, and Christmas fast approaching, we understand how hard it is in making ends meet at what can be a hugely stressful time of year for many.

“After already enduring high level theft, a pandemic and knowing we have so much more left to give, cancelling this event ensures our staff still have employment, can continue to support and give to local charities, and we can go forward into 2023 with our planned events and experiences with confidence."

Rough Castle Experiences is offering refunds to ticket holders, stating they will be processed automatically – people can e-mail [email protected] for more information.

Organisers also stated donations to Strathcarron Hospice will still be heading to the hospice as promised.