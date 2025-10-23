Torwood you dare? Falkirk families invited to spend Halloween in actual haunted castle

A historic castle will become a hysterical haunted castle next weekend to raise funds for its restoration.

Torwood Castle Trust has organised a spook-tacular Halloween event at the castle, located in the village of Torwood, near Larbert, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm and 8pm to 9pm on Friday, October 31 and Saturday, November 1.

Torwood Castle is a ruined 16th-century L-plan structure which was designated as a Category A listed building in 1979.

The Buildings at Risk Register for Scotland originally listed its level of risk as low, but raised that level to moderate in mid-2019 after seeing signs of continued neglect.

The Halloween event takes place at Torwood Castle and will hopefully help raise funds for its restoration (Picture: Submitted)

Once the elaborate seat of the Forrester Clan, the castle is now in a “precarious state” of disrepair and the trust is doing its bit to preserve it for future generations, raising funds through events – including this upcoming Halloween extravaganza.

A spooksperson for the Trust said: “This family-friendly evening promises spooky fun for a great cause – raising vital funds for the restoration of Torwood Castle. The small group of volunteers have been busy decorating inside and outside with all things spooky

"Eerie mist, tombstones, creepy crawlies, skeletons and the Torwood Witches will be there to greet people. We will also have a tombola, goody bags for children and a prize for the best fancy dress costume.

"What better way to spend Halloween than in a real Haunted Castle.”

Visit the Torwood Castle Facebook page for more information or the Torwood Castle Go Fund Me page to donate the cause.

