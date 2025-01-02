Torwood Garden Centre in Larbert announces sudden death of longest serving staff member

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 11:58 GMT
A family business has announced the sudden death of its longest serving staff member.

The team at Torwood Garden Centre in Larbert announced the loss of Kenny McLean in a social media post.

His wife Clare, who it is understood also works at Torwood as a catering assistant, had revealed the death of her “ wonderful husband Kenny McLean who unexpectedly passed away on Christmas morning”.

In its post, Torwood said he would be known to many of the garden centre’s customers as he had worked alongside three generations of the family for 33 years.

The team at Torwood Garden Centre, Larbert announced the news of the tragic death. Pic: Michael GillenThe team at Torwood Garden Centre, Larbert announced the news of the tragic death. Pic: Michael Gillen
Passing on condolences, the post stated: “We are so very sad to announce the death of Kenny McLean who unexpectedly passed away on Christmas morning.

"Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time. Kenny was our longest serving staff member having joined Torwood in 1991, working alongside three generation of our family and through all the changes time has brought.

"We know this news will come as a shock to many of our regular customers as Kenny was close to many hearts, serving and befriending so many of you over his 33 years with the business.”

Customers were quick to make their own tributes with one saying: “Such a lovely man, and so helpful too, nothing was a bother for him.”

Another added: “I am very sorry to hear of your loss there is nothing I can say that will make better. I will remember him and so will all your family friends and customers of Torwood garden the old one and the new one.”

