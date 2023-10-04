A popular cafe organised a Macmillan coffee morning last Friday to raise funds for the cancer charity.

Blossoms in Torwood Garden Centre in Larbert are regular supporters of good causes and previous year’s event raised £1000 with the team hoping of achieving that again in 2023.

Customers were invited to buy raffle tickets while enjoying their coffee, cake and meals.

Torwood will host its first festive night this month on Wednesday, October 18 with another on Wednesday, November 1. As well as giving customers a chance to look round the garden centre and make purchases, including from the huge festive range, there will be stalls with local crafters selling their products.

The team at Blossoms Cafe in Torwood Garden Centre held a Macmillan coffee morning. Pic: Michael Gillen

Proceeds from the festive nights will be donated to Alzheimer’s Scotland.

This year the centre is running a festive weekend on Saturday and Sunday, November 18 and 19 when again there will be craft stalls.

Bookings are already open for youngsters to meet Santa Claus in his grotto, while dogs and their owners will be delighted to know that Santa Paws will also be putting in an appearance on several dates.