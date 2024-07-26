Top Tripadvisor award for Falkirk attractions The Kelpies and Helix Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Visitors have helped The Kelpies and Helix Park pick up yet another top award.

Falkirk’s five-star visitor attraction has been recognised in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2024.

These go to businesses that consistently earn great reviews, placing them among the top ten per cent of listings around the world on Tripadvisor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This award is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of great places to visit.

The 10th anniversary of The Kelpies brought even more visitors to the Helix Park. Pic: Michael Gillen

Lesley O’Hare, culture and greenspace manager at Falkirk Council, said: “This award is a tribute to our hardworking team who consistently deliver excellent customer service and an overall brilliant visitor experience.

"With The Kelpies celebrating their tenth anniversary this year, it has been a particularly busy one for our team, and I’m glad that they have received this well-deserved recognition. We are honoured to be included among traveller’s favourites this year, and a huge thank you to each and every person who has left a positive review on Tripadvisor.”

John Boris, chief growth officer at Tripadvisor, said: “Congratulations to The Kelpies and The Helix Park on their recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Travelers’ Choice honours businesses that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence. This means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took the time to go online and leave a great review about their experience. People rely on Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice seal to help them navigate the myriad of things to see, eat and do across the globe. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2024 and beyond.”

Sculptor Andy Scott, who created the Kelpies, at the Kelpies 10 celebrations in April. Pic: Michael Gillen

The Helix, originally created as a space for the communities in the Falkirk area to come together, was also awarded five-star visitor attraction status by Visit Scotland and won the Best Visitor Attraction Experience at the 2023 Visit Scotland National Thistle Awards.

It is estimated that The Kelpies at The Helix have welcomed over seven million visitors since 2014, helping to generate an additional £67 million in visitor spend in the area.

Helix Park, which has a Green Tourism Gold award, is free for visitors, and offers significant amounts of green space and a wealth of things to do, including 27km of traffic free, wheelchair friendly, paths for walking, running, or cycling, an adventure zone playpark, splash play area and sensory play area.