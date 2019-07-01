Top parenting award for Changing Places campaigner

A Bonnybridge dad has been named Scottish Parent of the Year by Parent Network Scotland for his dedicated work helping to secure more suitable toilets for disabled children and adults with complex needs.

Kris Procek lives in Bonnybridge with wife Karen and his two sons, Logan (10) and Rory (8).

Rory was born with a chromosome disorder and has hyper-mobility issues which means at times he requires the use of a wheelchair.

Kris is an active campaigner for the Changing Places Consortium, launched in 2006 on behalf of over 250,000 people like Rory who cannot use standard toilets, including those with profound and multiple learning disabilities, motor neurone disease, multiple sclerosis and cerebral palsy.

Unlike ordinary disabled toilets, Changing Places facilities have extra room for up to two carers and a wheelchair, a hoist and tracking system and an adult changing bench.

Kris’s campaigning work was instrumental in £100,000 of local authority funds being allocated in 2018/19 for Changing Places facilities to be installed at both the Mariner Centre in Camelon and Grangemouth Sports Complex.

Commercial analyst Kris (42) said: “Winning this award came as a total shock to not just me but my wife too as she had originally nominated me for a separate Dads Do It award.

“Unbeknown to her though the judging panel must have decided to give me the overall award instead which is extremely humbling.

“It was a very surreal moment when they called my name as prior to that I was listening to the speech about the recipient thinking what a great person they sound like and they’ve had a similar battle to us over the years then the penny started to drop and I realised it was me they were referring to.

“It was very overwhelming as I was sat in a room with so many inspirational people who were all in my eyes worthy of this award as much as me.”

Kris said he intends to share his award with his wife Karen as she too is a devoted Changing Places campaigner.

“Karen works so hard for inclusion in our community too – we are a good team so this award is for both of us. I would also like to thank my local politicians for all their help in highlighting this important subject in both Holyrood and Westminster particularly Michael Matheson.

“Thanks must also go to Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn for her ongoing support and to everyone out there contributing in their own way to making Scottish society more inclusive.

“It feels quite timely winning this at a time when there is a new Planning Bill going through the Scottish Parliament that states that Changing Places toilets have to be part of new buildings.

“This means that any new cinemas or supermarkets or other large buildings must ensure they have plans in place to install suitable Changing Places facilities which is fantastic as it means the days of disabled people like Rory having to be laid on toilet floors could hopefully soon be behind us all.”