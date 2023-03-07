Top coaching trophy for Grangemouth's Judo Jayne after a great year for her club
A judo coach paid tribute to her students after she won a national award and said it was just the icing on the cake after a highly successful year for the Grangemouth club.
Deanburn Judo Club’s Jayne Clason was awarded the trophy for Junior Coach of the Year at the British Judo Council (BJC) Awards 2022 at an event in Drayton Manor Hotel down in Tamworth, Staffordshire last weekend.
The award comes after a great year for Deanburn, which enjoyed success at a number of tournaments, including capturing a gold medal at the BJC national championships in Kettering last November.
The coaching award, which was a total surprise to Jayne – who only knew she had been shortlisted – was even more emotional because she got to share it with her mum, who travelled down south with her.
"It was a great day,” said Jayne. “I wasn’t expecting it. I was the only person from Scotland who got an award out of all the categories. I’m just so proud of everyone at the club. You only do this for them and to get this was just a bonus.
"The kids have been going to a lot of tournaments and coming away with medals so all the hard work is paying off. I just want to thank everyone who voted for me and nominated me.
"My mum went down with me and she hasn’t been at anything like this since my dad passed away. My dad would have been over the moon about this.”
Jayne’s dad Robert Clason founded Deanburn Judo Club and every year a trophy in his name is presented to the club member who displays the determination and spirit the man himself was known for.
Deanburn holds classes for youngsters on Monday nights and adults on Friday nights in the Community Education Unit, in Abbots Road, Grangemouth.
Last summer Deanburn members stepped out onto the streets of Edinburgh for the famous Kiltwalk to raise well over £1000 and this, combined with a number of other events during 2022, made the trip to BJC championships in Kettering a reality and they plan to return to the event later this year.