Top chefs and bartenders give inmates tricks of the trade inside Polmont YOI

The World Host Event, run by charity Springboard UK, is running at the Redding premises until Friday.

A YOI spokesperson said: “The aim is to give the young men an insight into the catering/hospitality industry and potentially provide opportunities for future employment upon release. The event is funded through Access to Industry and the Cash Back for Communities funding programme.

“Senior Programme Manager, Wolfgang Spenke, will be in attendance to coach and mentor the young men through the course. The culmination of the event will take place on Friday, where a special afternoon tea will be laid on, to allow the young men to showcase their skills.

Representatives of the catering and hospitality industry will be on hand at the YOI to teach inmates the tricks of the trade