Top chef brings 'Flavours of India' to four-staff luxury hotel in Falkirk area

A twice-Michelin-starred chef has shared his culinary expertise with the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel for a special menu collaboration.

The Inchyra, in Grange Road, Polmont, has joined forces with pioneering chef Atul Kochhar, who has inspired a series of seven dishes which will be added to the luxury four-star hotel’s brasserie menu this summer.

Macdonald Inchyra’s executive chef Richard Dickson, who has a long-standing friendship with Chef Atul, spent some time in the kitchen with Atul earlier this summer, and these new Indian spice dishes are the result.

The signature dishes – three starters and four main courses – are now available for Macdonald Inchyra guests to sample.

The new dishes are now available to enjoy at the Inchyra Hotel (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Guests can enjoy a king prawn pepper fry or chicken tikka marinated in Kashmiri saffron and fennel to start, before opting for a choice of lamb rogan josh, chicken tikka masala, baked halibut masala or paneer makhani – Indian cottage cheese marinated with tandoori spices and finished in a creamy, caramelised tomato sauce.

Over the course of his 30-year career, chef Atul, who is originally from Jamshedpur in north India, has been credited with changing the way people perceive and experience Indian cuisine in the UK.

Atul said: “I feel very fortunate to have enjoyed a wonderful relationship with the team at Macdonald Hotels and Resorts over the past 10 years. As I mark my first decade with Sindhu, it has been a privilege to collaborate with chef Richard and his team at Macdonald Inchyra to inspire these exciting new dishes, each one exploring a different element of modern Indian fayre.”