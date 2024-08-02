Top chef brings 'Flavours of India' to four-staff luxury hotel in Falkirk area
The Inchyra, in Grange Road, Polmont, has joined forces with pioneering chef Atul Kochhar, who has inspired a series of seven dishes which will be added to the luxury four-star hotel’s brasserie menu this summer.
Macdonald Inchyra’s executive chef Richard Dickson, who has a long-standing friendship with Chef Atul, spent some time in the kitchen with Atul earlier this summer, and these new Indian spice dishes are the result.
The signature dishes – three starters and four main courses – are now available for Macdonald Inchyra guests to sample.
Guests can enjoy a king prawn pepper fry or chicken tikka marinated in Kashmiri saffron and fennel to start, before opting for a choice of lamb rogan josh, chicken tikka masala, baked halibut masala or paneer makhani – Indian cottage cheese marinated with tandoori spices and finished in a creamy, caramelised tomato sauce.
Over the course of his 30-year career, chef Atul, who is originally from Jamshedpur in north India, has been credited with changing the way people perceive and experience Indian cuisine in the UK.
Atul said: “I feel very fortunate to have enjoyed a wonderful relationship with the team at Macdonald Hotels and Resorts over the past 10 years. As I mark my first decade with Sindhu, it has been a privilege to collaborate with chef Richard and his team at Macdonald Inchyra to inspire these exciting new dishes, each one exploring a different element of modern Indian fayre.”
