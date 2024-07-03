Top Celtic players of the past pop into Cesar's Paradise in Grangemouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Not one, but two former Celtic footballers will be discussing their playing careers at a special night in Cesar’s Paradise in Grangemouth Old Town.

The Dalgrain Road venue will host a Celtic State of Mind event featuring Charlie Mulgrew and Joe Ledley from 7pm on Saturday, July 27.

Charlie and Joe will join Paul John Dykes to discuss their days at Celtic, which included a memorable victory against Barcelona back in 2012.

An audience Q&A with the lads will also take place.

