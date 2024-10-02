Top awards for trio of Scouting adult leaders who have devoted a lifetime to movement in Falkirk area

Lenny Jamieson, Ann Gilchrist and Charlie Stevenson with their awards. Pic: Michael Gillen

A lifetime commitment to Scouting was recognised for a trio of adult leaders who between them have almost 150 years service with the movement in this area.

The three have all been presented with awards for their outstanding efforts: Lenny Jamieson and Charlie Stevenson receiving the Silver Wolf, the highest recognition that can be given, and Ann Gilchrist her 50-year award.

All were honoured at the recent Falkirk District Scouts annual general meeting, held in the Jim McKellar Scout Centre, Denny.

The Silver Wolf award is the unrestricted gift of the Chief Scout and is presented for service of the most exceptional nature – and none are more deserving than Lenny and Charlie for all their work over the years.

Wood badge recipients, left to right: Chris Hill, 41st Falkirk; Keira Smith, 40th Falkirk; Caitlin Sinclair, 5th Mount Gerald; Isobel Aitchison, District Adult Trainer; Jennifer Mirchandani, 40th Falkirk and Euan Rose, 51st Dennyloanhead. Pic: Michael Gillen

Born and bred in Grangemouth, Lenny’s first troop was the town’s 77th, sadly no longer there, before he moved to 16th Laurieston which is still an active group in the village.

He then took over running what was the Explorer Scouts group for 14-18 year olds, before becoming the regional international adviser at Scouting’s Scottish headquarters.

One of his proudest achievements was introducing a badge where members of all ages in the Scouting movement had to connect with others across the world. It was also a time when he was very much involved with the World Jamboree which brings Scouts from all over the globe together.

He then returned to the local area as the Forth regional commissioner, involved with Scouts and adult leaders across Falkirk, Stirling, Clackmannanshire and West Lothian.

Most recently he has been district commissioner or district lead volunteer as the role is now called.

Lenny received his Silver Wolf award at the by-annual Scottish Scout Jamborette at Blair Atholl from Scottish lead volunteer Barry Donald-Hewitt in July.

Reflecting on what he had achieved through Scouting, Lenny said it had opened up a “world of outdoor experiences”, including kayaking and mountaineering, the latter which led to him meeting wife Catherine. He has twice bagged all Scotland’s munros – climbing the countries 282 mountains – and his enjoyment of these activities is one which he has enjoyed passing on to young people, as well as seeing them develop during their time in the movement.

Charlie Stevenson on the other hand spent his youth in the Bonnybridge group and then became involved in the Cub section where he was cub leader for many years.

He then served as assistant district commissioner for the former Carron and Endrick District before taking up the role of Forth Valley Area cub commissioner.

Work pressures saw him leaving Scouting for a brief period, but he returned to Scouts as district commissioner of Tryst District before becoming Falkirk district commissioner.

Although he retired from the uniformed side of the organisation, he then took on the current positions of district secretary and appointments secretary. This latter role is and important one as he has responsibility for ensuring all adults progress the PVG checking process and complete their initial adult training.

Charlie received his Silver Wolf award at the Falkirk District AGM from Falkirk District chair, Ann Gilchrist.

At the same meeting Ann, who received her Silver Wolf award in 2015, also received her 50-year service award.

Her volunteering service started in the Bonnybridge group, along with Charlie where she served as a Cub leader. After leaving to start a family she returned as an assistant Beaver leader before becoming the Grangemouth and District commissioner.

Ann then moved to assistant district Cub commissioner of Falkirk District before becoming assistant Cub commissioner for Forth Valley area.

Latterly she was district commissioner of Falkirk District before taking on her current role of chair of the trustee board of Falkirk District.

Charlie said: “All three of us have given a life time to Scouting in the local area and all would echo that being involved in Scouting over the years for the benefit of young people and seeing them developing and growing into responsible adults with many becoming adult leaders in their own right has been one of the greatest rewards.”

The trio would also welcome the opportunity to bring more adult leaders into the movement: many Scout groups have long waiting lists of youngsters keen to be involved but more leaders are desperately needed to allow this to happen.

At the AGM five Wood Badges were awarded to adult Scouts who have completed their training. It's a symbol of a volunteer's commitment to learning and development in Scouting.

Receiving their awards from Isobel Aitchison, district adult trainer, were: Chris Hill, 41st Falkirk; Keira Smith, 40th Falkirk; Caitlin Sinclair, 5th Mount Gerald; Jennifer Mirchandani, 40th Falkirk; and Euan Rose, 51st Dennyloanhead.

The recently appointed Chief Scout is adventurer and TV presenter Dwayne Fields, who took over from Bear Grylls, who held the role for 15 years.

He said: “A vital part of my mission is to encourage our Scouts and volunteers to build their skills and find their future, and I’m really looking forward to meeting Scouts in Falkirk and the surrounding area.

“I’d like to say thank you and well done for all our Scouts do to support their local community. The team in and around Falkirk are creating brighter tomorrows for a new generation.

“Scouts gives thousands of young people a place to belong and find their place in the world. We give them the skills to succeed and belief in themselves.

"Let’s never forget that Scouts is powered by volunteers. We can only offer these great opportunities if we have enough adult volunteers to deliver them. As a volunteer myself, I know that it can be as much fun for us as it is for the young people. We make friends and learn new skills along the way.”