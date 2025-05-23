Top award for those behind restoration of Falkirk's Rosebank Distillery

The restoration of a Falkirk distillery has won another top architectural award for those behind the project.

Rosebank Distillery is one of 11 winners of this year’s Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) Awards.

MLA architects have been recognised for their “triumphant revival” of a long-abandoned Falkirk landmark with the judges saying the evocative restoration showcases “how careful planning and strong collaboration can breathe new life into heritage sites”.

They were congratulated for the project’s blend of “preservation, sustainability and contemporary design” for their client Ian MacLeod Distillers.

The architects behind the revival of the Rosebank Distillery have received another accolade. Pic: Michael Gillen

The jury was impressed by the depth of engagement and ambition shown by the design team which it recognised had navigated “complex constraints, including contamination, conservation, coal mining risks and listed structures”.

They said the retention and restoration of the landmark 108-foot chimney, lockkeeper’s cottage and red-brick buildings “reflect a commitment to memory and place”.

A "dunnage” warehouse was authentically reconstructed using bricks from the original building, while the 103-year-old mill was retained as part of the working production line, anchoring the new distillery in its historical craft and setting.

Rosebank Distillery’s recognition comes in a year when the RIAS Awards has showcased one of the most diverse set of buildings, including new homes and education buildings, as well as two restored castles, a sleek road bridge and Scotland’s newest prison and young offender institutions.

The iconic Rosebank name is back. Pic: Michael Gillen

Along with Rosebank, the other 2025 winners are: Aldourie Castle, Loch Ness; Caoghan na Creige, Isle of Harris; Ellengowan Regeneration, Dundee; Fairburn Tower, Muir of Ord; Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge, Gairnshiel; HM Prison and Young Offender Institution Stirling; Kinloch Lodge, Lairg; The Nucleus Building, University of Edinburgh; Riverside Primary School, Perth; and Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen.

The jury for the 2025 RIAS Awards was chaired by Jessam Al-Jawad (director, Al-Jawad Pike), who visited the projects alongside fellow judges Caroline Grewar (programme director, V&A Dundee), Craig Hamilton (founding director, Craig Hamilton Architects) and Ann Nisbet (director, Ann Nisbet Studio).

Jessam Al-Jawad said: “This year’s RIAS Awards winners show an inspiring range of responses to Scotland’s landscapes, communities, and heritage – from quietly transformative conservation to bold public architecture. Across the board, we saw a deep care for context, sustainability and the people who use these buildings.

"Taken together, these projects demonstrate the extraordinary breadth of talent in Scottish architecture today.”

The building has been transformed for Ian Macleod Distillers. Pic: Michael Gillen

The RIAS Awards are open to all types and sizes of architectural projects. Buildings are assessed by the expert jury who visit each project in person, and consider the buildings’ architectural integrity, usability and context, delivery and execution, and sustainability.

The 11 winners of the 2025 RIAS Awards will now become the longlist for the RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award – one of the most significant architecture prizes in the world. The Doolan Award shortlist will be announced in July ahead of the winner announcement in November. Recipients of the 2025 RIAS Awards are also eligible for the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) National Awards.