It’s not every day that someone notches up an incredible 50 years with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

RNLI chairwoman Janet Legrand was, however, on hand to present Thomas Robertson MBE with his 50 years’ service medal on a recent visit to South Queensferry.

Born in Perth, he served in the Merchant Navy as a deck officer for five years then joined Edinburgh City Police, serving as a police constable.

Tom moved to the town in 1967, the same year that Queensferry RNLI Lifeboat Station was established; he joined the volunteer crew in September 1973.

Tom became a helm in 1976 when Queensferry RNLI had a new Atlantic Lifeboat on service, Mary Livingston. It was on this lifeboat that he was at the helm for one of the most dangerous call outs in the station’s history.

In the early hours of January 21, 1980, the fishery protection vessel Switha ran aground on rocks in the Firth of Forth. A force eight gale wind was blowing, there was a large swell and it was snowing heavily. With three crew members on board, the lifeboat launched.

By the time they neared Inchcolm Island one of the engines was flooded with water and cut out. They managed around half a mile further before the second engine also cut out. Attempts to restart the engines were unsuccessful and the crew found themselves in grave danger, in the middle of the shipping channel. A helicopter had also been on route to the stricken Switha but was delayed.

The quick-thinking crew took the foil blankets, used for keeping casualties warm, and wrapped them around the A frame of the lifeboat to create a sail. They then managed to sail back towards the lifeboat station making it to Hound Point Oil Terminal where they were towed by another vessel to Port Edgar. The Switha crew were eventually rescued by helicopter.

Tom and the two other crew members received letters of thanks from the RNLI for their bravery.

After stepping down from crew duties with 15 years’ service, Tom took on the role of deputy launch authority in 1987. This role gave Tom permission to authorise the launch of the lifeboat.

Following the death of honorary secretary Jack Kersley, Tom took on the role – now known as lifeboat operations manager – in 1993, becoming only the second person to fill the position.

He carried out his role as LOM for 20 years until March 2013, staying on in the role of DLA as well as chairman of the Lifeboat Management Group.

In 2010, Tom was honoured in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, receiving an MBE for services to the RNLI and Queensferry Lifeboat Station. He was presented with his MBE in December that year at Buckingham Palace by Prince Charles, now His Majesty The King.

One of Tom’s greatest achievements, however, was overseeing the move from the old lifeboat station to Hawes Pier in 2012.

Reflecting on his service, he said: “I don’t know where the time has gone; it certainly doesn’t feel like 50 years but I have thoroughly enjoyed my service in all the roles I have been privileged to undertake.

“I am proud to have served for a quarter of the Institution’s existence. I have seen a lot of change and feel the RNLI is in a good place to be going into its 200th year in 2024.”

Presenting his medal, Janet Legrand said: “It gives me great pleasure to recognise the contribution that Tom has made to the charity, the lifeboat station and to saving lives at sea for 50 years.”