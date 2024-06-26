Times and locations of road closures on Bo'ness Fair Day and Fair E'en 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists in Bo’ness are being advised of road closures throughout the town in the coming days for the Children’s Fair Festival.

A number of routes will be closed for a portion of the day on Friday, June 28, as the celebrations take place and drivers are urged to plan alternative routes. Residents are also asked to park their vehicles off the main roads for the safety of those taking part in the day.

Signs already up on the town’s main roads indicate closures between 8am and 3.30pm.

The day’s festivities will begin between 7am and 9am as bands parade around the town which could lead to a hold up of a minute or two for drivers, who are asked to be patient, take care and leave plenty of room if directed to safely pass.

A number of roads will be closed around the town on both Thursday and Friday for the Fair celebrations. (Pic: Scott Louden)

At 9am roads around Glebe Park will be closed, including Braehead, Stewart Avenue, part of Linlithgow Road, Church Wynd to Seaview junction and the area between Braehead and Stewart Avenue, to allow the schools to gather safely to enter the park for the crowning ceremony. They will remain closed until after the procession.

From noon onwards, roads will be closed as the procession heads off around the town.

The procession leaves Glebe Park and travels from the west end of Stewart Avenue and Braehead, before making its way along Church Wynd, Seaview Place, North Street, Main Street, Grangepans, Cowdenhill Road, Philpingstone Road, Grange Loan, the top of Harbour Road, Grahamsdyke Road, Dean Road and finishing at Douglas Park.

There may also be some disruption and slight delays for drivers on Thursday, June 27 for the Fair E’en celebrations as Unison Kinneil and Bo’ness and Carriden bands visit locations around the town.

This year Unison Kinneil Band will visit Page Boy Zach Stirling in Ochilview Place; presentee Erin Druary in Avon Place; Chief Lady in Waitign Anna Torrance in Maryfield Drive and presentee Niamh Gardiner and Ex-Queen Lexi Scotland in Charles Snedden Avenue before playing at Kinneil Bowling Club.

Meanwhile, Bo’ness and Carriden Band will play a route from Boundary Street, onto Thirlestane, Man o War Street, Bridgeness Road, marching to Carriden turning onto Foredale Terrace, through Cuffabouts to the small roundabout. They will then visit Queen Elect Ella Black at her home in Carriden Glade.

The band will also visit Queen’s Champion Tyler James Love in Forthview Crescent and Queen of the Fairies Yasmin Komorowski in Shafto Place before marching along Hadrian Way, Graham Crescent, Grahamsdyke Road and Harbour Road to Bridgeness Miners Welfare.