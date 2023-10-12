Timely study: Scores of Grangemouth High School students learn about flood protection
and live on Freeview channel 276
Before the October holidays, the students from Grangemouth High School took part in a special interdisciplinary STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths)
day designed to bridge the gap between school, higher education, and industry.
Aimed at secondary school students from across the GFPS area, the free resources the students looked at support the teaching of STEM based subjects, equipping
young people with the skills required in this fast-paced and ever-changing world.
Throughout the day, students took part in five skills-based workshops centred around creativity, communication, collaboration, complex problem-solving and critical
thinking.
They also had the opportunity to hear from industry experts including archaeologists, engineers, environmental scientists, project managers and stakeholder engagement officers.
Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council spokesperson for economic development, said: “We are extremely proud to support the skills development of young people
through our STEM education programme.
“A career in STEM can open up a whole world of possibilities and the event at Grangemouth High School was a fantastic opportunity to showcase the wide range of
jobs available.”
As part of phase one of the programme, local primary schools and youth groups were given the opportunity to learn more about the devastating effects of flooding and
the wide variety of careers involved in solving flooding issues. The children then worked together in groups, each taking on a different role, to research flood protection
solutions before selecting the best option and presenting to a panel of industry experts.