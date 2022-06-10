Time to honour the champions of local life in West Lothian

People across West Lothian are being urged to shine a spotlight on the community champions making the region a better place to live.

Organised by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP), the awards celebrate all that’s great about local towns and neighbourhoods and tireless work taking place to secure a stronger future in them. Categories include High Street Hero and Digital Town.

Nominations can be made at www.lovelocal.scot/awards, where full category criteria can also be found. There, you can briefly share the details of your nominee and why you would like to see them recognised.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards logo.

The closing date for nominations is 5pm on Friday, September 2. The winners will be announced at a celebration being held on Wednesday, November 23 as part of the annual Scotland’s Towns Conference.​​​​​​​

STP Chief Officer Phil Prentice said: “Whether through innovation or sheer determination, people and groups across West Lothian are working relentlessly to improve lives. Some are taking amazing action to make their communities more attractive. Others are creating jobs and leading the charge towards net-zero.

“The Scotland Loves Local Awards are a chance to recognise and thank them. To do that, we need you to tell us about the inspiring people and projects whose dedication and innovation is making a real difference where you live.”

Community Wealth Minister Tom Arthur said: “These awards recognise those who are doing vital work to revitalise town centres and support local businesses and communities across Scotland. That is why the Scottish Government is supporting the Scotland Loves Local programme to help people live well locally and boost town centres.

Phil Prentice.

“These awards are inspiring examples of the possible, showcasing the wonderful work undertaken by communities and local partners to make a real difference to the lives of people.”

The full award categories are:

High Street Hero (an individual or organisation making an exceptional difference in their community)

Climate and Net-Zero Towns

Creative Town

Streets and Spaces

Digital Town

Town Centre Living