Time to get creative and help create The Falkirk Tapestry

Some of the team behind The Falkirk Tapestry project, from left, Jamie McGinley; Kirstie Harding; Safa Saddiq; Ellie Kirk and Louise Robertson. Pic: Michael Gillen.

As part of their Mark Scott Leadership for Life Award, a group of seven local teenagers have launched the project and are asking groups and individuals to sew, knit or crochet a 10cm by 10cm square which can then be brought together to create a big tapestry representing everyone involved.

The team behind the project are Braes High pupils Louise Robertson, Ellie Kirk, Safa Saddiq, Layla Curran, Jack Hague and Jamie McGinley, and Kirstie Harding from Graeme High, and they hope people will show their support and get creative for the special project.

Louise Robertson said: “The seven of us got involved in the award programme after it was promoted at our schools.

"We had a week long residential in October and are now onto the community project aspect of the award.

"Our project aims to bring the community together – something which we all think is especially important after the last two years.

"We had a lot of ideas about what we could do, but someone made a joke about us making a bunch of blankets and from there we thought of the tapestry idea.

"We want to get as many people as possible involved.

"We’re asking people to create a 10cm by 10cm square in anyway they like – sewing, knitting crochet, the list goes on.

"Once they have finished their square they can hand it in at one of our drop off points.

"The squares will then be sewn together to form a big tapestry.

"The finished tapestry will represent the people of Falkirk who made it.”

The squares can be as simple or as complex as participants would like.

The teenagers, who are all 17, have arranged drop off points for finished squares at Bob and Berts coffee shop in Falkirk High Street and at the Arnotdale Cafe in the town’s Dollar Park.

A final destination for the finished tapestry to be displayed is yet to be found, however the group are keen to ensure it can be viewed somewhere locally.

The deadline for completed squares is March 7.

For more information search for The Falkirk Tapestry on Facebook or email [email protected]

